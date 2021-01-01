From kaanas

KAANAS Coco Chunky Braided Pool Slide in Suede

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Head to the pool in style with the KAANAS Coco Chunky Braided Pool Slide in Suede. Textile upper and lining. Slip-on construction. Cushy leather insole. Soft, braided straps elevate a traditional slide. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com