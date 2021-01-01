From bzees
Bzees Coco
Advertisement
to view video. The cute and casual Bzees Coco gets you through your days in comfortable bliss! Dynamic stretch fabric uppers for free and natural movement. Easy slip-on style with a round toe. Soft, breathable SILVADUR fabric linings. Removable Free-Foam footbed provides polymer foam designed to mold to your feet and offers bounce back and arch support for lasting support. Shock-absorbing Comfort Cone Gel at heel. Molded, low density, EVA outsoles are air-infused with tiny bubbles for lightweight and bouncy cushioning. Machine wash, air dry. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7.4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.