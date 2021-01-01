From central park west
Central Park West Coco Blazer in Black. - size XS (also in L)
Advertisement
Central Park West Coco Blazer in Black. - size XS (also in L) Central Park West Coco Blazer in Black. - size XS (also in L) Polyurethane blend. Made in China. Dry clean. Single front button closure. Front flap pockets. Padded shoulders. Faux leather. CENT-WO158. C12565. Based in New York City, Central Park West creates new, fresh, and inspired designs for the edgy, trend conscious girl. By taking luxurious fabrics such as silk and cashmere and integrating design details such as sheer panels and peek-a-boo shirttail hems, Central Park West makes sure you stand out in a crowd no matter what side of town you're on.