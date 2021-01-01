From kirkland's
Cocktail Hour Sidecar Framed Art Print
Advertisement
Make the perfect drink every time with our Cocktail Hour Sidecar Framed Art Print! The beautiful hand drawn style of this print will look great above your bar cart. Framed print measures 17L x 1.25W x 13H in. Print measures 16L x 12H in. Frame crafted of wood composite Natural wood frame finish Features illustrations and directions on how to make a sidecar Mounted on board Hues of white, black, brown, yellow, orange, and green Artist: Naomi McCavitt Weight: 3 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold in stores under item number 232727.