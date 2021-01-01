Dead Inside But Inebriated Skeleton Drinking Cocktail Beach T-Shirt

Dead Inside But Inebriated Skeleton Drinking Cocktails Funny design for men women who love cocktails, beer and wine on the beach. The perfect design for all you nihilistic young adults out there looking for an ironic halloween or ironic summer outfit. Beer drinkers, wine drinkers, cocktail drinkers, and people who pina coladas will love it. What's more fun than skeletons on the beach? A skeleton on a flamingo with a cocktail on the beach. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem