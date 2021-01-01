Mac Duggal Cocktail - 93592D Tea Length Beaded Jewel Dress

Emerge as a stunning vision at your event in this Mac Duggal 93592 creation. Embellished with cascading rows of sequins and floral beadwork this sleeveless dress reveals a jewel neckline and full back. Accented with a back slit the sheath skirt streams to adhere at a tea length hemline. Lavish in the mesmerizing style of this Mac Duggal masterpiece. Style: macd_93592 Details: Beaded Sleeveless Sequins Floral Beaded Full Back Zipper Closure Back Slit Tea Length Hem Length: Tea Length Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.