Cockpit Flash Lenses Gradient Black
How do you take a pilot-inspired sunglasses shape to the next level? Simply add a pair of iridescent mirror gradient flash lenses. Introducing the RB 3362 Cockpit styles with mirror gradient flash lenses. A well-loved Ray-Ban style, the RB 3362 utilizes an Aviator-inspired frame with a less dominating lens design that flatters the face with an understated elegance. This fresh reboot from Ray-Ban takes a timeless look in a new direction, with its high quality frames, hinges, temples and tips now available in shiny black metal. Just choose which color of mirror gradient flash lenses you love best and you’ll be ready to leave the cockpit and hit the streets.