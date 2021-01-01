From m.a.chidesign
Cockerel in Chicken Coop - Funny Chicken Holder T-Shirt
Advertisement
Who is the master in the chicken coop? The hobby chicken holder, the farmer or farmer or rather the rooster? As a real chicken holder, with a slope to gacking poultry, you know that there can only be one master on the chicken farm - you! This fun chicken hobby design is the perfect gift for anyone who takes care of rooster and hen with a lot of passion. For a reward, there are fresh eggs every day from the chickens and hopefully a matching outfit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem