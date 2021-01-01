From simplipiba

Cockatiel Mom Birder Bird Watcher Birding Parrot Lover Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Show love to your cockatiel with this cute cockatiel bird design. Perfect for all bird owners and birders too! Are you a bird watcher or a bird lover? This cute cockatiel design is perfect for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com