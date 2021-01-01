Georg Jensen - Cobra Floor Candle Holder - Small

Add sleek, contemporary design to any room with this Cobra floor candle holder from Georg Jensen. Expertly crafted in mirrored stainless steel, this candle holder has been designed by Constantin Wortmann and is available in three sizes. Beautifully fluid and sinuous, the shape has been inspired by the curves of a snake and there are more items available in the Cobra range to form a stylish coordinated look. Key features: * Unusually shaped candle holders * Material: mirrored stainless steel * Designed by Constantin Wortmann * Sinuously shaped candle holder inspired by a cobra * With a shining mirrored finish * Available in three sizes * Georg Jensen white pillar candle available separately to fit * More expertly designed pieces available from Georg Jenson