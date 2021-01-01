Impressions Cobblestone Egyptian Cotton Solid Pillowcase Set, Standard, Sage

Add a luxurious touch to your bedroom with the Cobblestone Pillowcase Set. Crafted from 100% Egyptian Cotton and featuring a cozy 650-thread count, this pair is ultra-soft and long-lasting. The longer fibers and tight weave construction of Egyptian Cotton makes it softer, more lightweight, and more durable than other varieties of cotton. These pillowcases are available in a variety of stylish, solid colors that have a subtle sheen from their sateen weave that make the decorating options endless. Add matching sheets or a duvet cover set, sold separately, for an instant update you're sure to love.