From corrigan studio
Cobblefield Dining Set
Bring the dining set to your home! The fabric upholstery is luxuriously wrapped around the entire seat. Featuring a wide back and spacious seat, it's metal swivel mechanism allows you to turn and glide a full 360-degrees. The clean geometric upholstered lines add a textured look to this chair, covering the ultra-comfortable foam-padded cushion. The refined look of it will update the decor in any dining room, bar or lounge area, or wherever you decide to place it! This wonderful chair features a sturdy metal frame that assures dependability and will give you years of enjoyment. The glass top dining table is a contemporary dining table that will refine your kitchen and dining area. It features a strong and striking stainless steel 4-legged base, giving it sleek and stunning visual appeal. The rectangular black tempered-glass top displays an alluring and inviting look, as well as possess traits such as durability - lasting years for you and your home! Modern in style, this table is perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine after work or enjoying entertaining a large group of guests. Pieces Included: 5