From fiesta
Fiesta 96 oz. Cobalt Blue XL Bistro Serving Bowl
A classic staple for every modern home, this super sophisticated collection is both clean and minimal. This piece features a premium china construction that reduces chipping, breakage, and scratches commonly caused by daily wear and tear while providing excellent heat retention. Its fully vitrified body prevents moisture absorption, while its nonporous glaze easily withstands food odors and stains. This lead-free serving bowl does not leach chemicals into your food and complements the decor of your restaurant, diner, or cafe. It is microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer safe. Color: Cobalt Blue.