From l*space
L*SPACE Coastin' Jumpsuit in Black. - size M (also in S, XS)
Advertisement
L*SPACE Coastin' Jumpsuit in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) L*SPACE Coastin' Jumpsuit in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) 100% poly. Pull-on styling. Elasticized drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets. Ribbed fabric. Balloon sleeve. Imported. LSPA-WC37. COAJU21. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.