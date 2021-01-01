17.5" In COASTAL Woollard 5 STACKED PEBBLE CERAMIC TABLE LAMP

Inspire your space with a seaside statement; nature and earth come together to fashion a tasteful light source that captures attention in a casual space. Calming and serene, the Stacked Pebble coastal ceramic table lamp will stand out in your decor. Organic elegance with coastal inspiration draws attention to a tasteful lamp adding an intriguing upgrade to your bedrooms and living spaces. Its realistic depiction of the endangered natural species offers an eco-conscious alternative that still looks lifelike. This simple and organic fixture will set the mood in your living room or by your bedside.