Hit the beach or pool in the Polo Ralph Lauren Coastal Stripe Over-the-Shoulder Splice One-Piece. This bathing suit is crafted in a V-plunge neckline, tie straps at each shoulder, back cutout with logo bra hook in back, embroidered logo pony at the right hip and finished in a nautical stripe pattern making it a swim time favorite. 83% nylon, 17% spandex. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.