From polo ralph lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Coastal Stripe Knot Front Bra
Advertisement
Hit the beach or pool in the Polo Ralph Lauren Coastal Stripe Knot Front Bra. This bikini top is crafted with fixed straps, logo bra hook closure at the back, knotted front and finished in a nautical stripe pattern making it a swim time favorite. Bottoms sold separately Soft cups. 83% nylon, 17% spandex. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.