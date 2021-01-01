Coastal Shores Kiawah Rug by Jaipur - Color: Blue (RUG122440)

Made in India by Jaipur. Durable and constructed to last, the Coastal Shores Kiawah Rug is the perfect addition to any room. A cool blue color palette transmits a sense of calm, while the striped pattern gives this rug a casual air. The Coastal Shores Kiawah Rug is woven using a flatweave technique from 100% wool for an unmatched luxury. Delivering fresh, inventive new rugs, pillows and other textiles, Jaipur believes firmly in the transformative power of beauty, whether it takes the shape of a sophisticated wool masterpiece or a whimsical outdoor design. With an emphasis on quality and sustainability, most of Jaipur's offerings are handwoven by the expert hands of a skilled artisan. Now one of the most internationally recognized providers of luxury rugs and textiles, Jaipur's story has humble beginnings.More than 30 years ago, Jaipur founder N.K. Chaudhary started with just two looms and a vision of connecting people around the world with the talented artisans that surrounded him in India. Through the attention gained from the artistry and quality of his products, two looms quickly became 20, and then 200 as Jaipur grew into one of the world's leading manufacturers of rugs. Since the company's inception, its founder has instilled within the company culture, the importance of giving back. To that end, Jaipur supports local communities in India by helping talented artisans to excel at their craft, while empowering them to find greater financial and social stability.Today, the company has expanded its rug offerings to include flatweaves, naturals, transitional and designs from world renowned artists. With a passion for enriching the lives of its customers and local communities, Jaipur has consistently been leading the industry through an ongoing process of improvement, sustainability, quality and artistry. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.