COASTAL LIVING® Starboard Nautical Stripe Comforter Set
Fresh, bold stripes in contrasting blue and white create a perfect base for any bedroom sanctuary. Easy to coordinate with contrast and tonal solids for an elevated finish. Face and back are 100% microfiber polyester, 180 thread count woven fabric with special softening treatments and the comforter is filled with 100% hypoallergenic down alternative polyester. This item is machine washable, and care should be taken to wash in appropriately sized equipment. Product was manufactured in China. Includes: one comforter 90" wide by 90" long and two standard shams 20" tall by 26" wide with a fold enclosure.