Coastal Living Montecito Outdoor Pendant Light by Regina Andrew - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (17-1008)

The Coastal Living Montecito Outdoor Pendant from Regina Andrew introduces a sleek and clean silhouette to the outside of the home. Hanging from a single downrod, this piece features an open, rectangular body with a construction of smooth metal throughout. The sharp angles and precise lines form the perfect frame for holding a set of candelabra-style lamps. Each lamp is encased within a cylinder of frosted glass that helps diffuse the light into an even spread. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black