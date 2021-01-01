From regina andrew
Coastal Living Jute Chandelier by Regina Andrew - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (16-1024)
The Coastal Living Jute Chandelier by Regina Andrew enlivens large inside spaces with a signature coastal charm. At 4 in height, its prominent winding structure is elegantly comprised of a series of slender, swooping suspension arms wrapped in rattan that transit between two circular, distressed-wood endcaps. Two tiers of open candelabra-style lamping curl up and out from the central structure, merging each small, bright light to create a bright, wide-reaching cornucopia of classic style, capped off by a central spherical finial that hangs stylishly below. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Brown. Finish: Natural