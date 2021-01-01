Coastal Living Hampton Outdoor Pendant Light by Regina Andrew - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (17-1016)

The Coastal Living Hampton Outdoor Pendant Light from Regina Andrew provides a simple touch to the outside of modern homes. Made of smooth metal throughout, this piece features a series of thin lines that form a wide and open frame. A simple chainlink lowers it from the ceiling and leads directly to a central downrod and a set of candelabra-style lamps. The light from the lamps emits a bright and clean glow that evenly spreads throughout the space. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Shape: Cage. Color: Black. Finish: Black