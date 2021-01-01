From regina andrew
Coastal Living Dover Pendant Light by Regina Andrew - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Nickel - (16-1207PN)
The Coastal Living Dover Pendant Light by Regina Andrew brightens spaces with its simple composition and contemporary style. A glass raindrop-shaped shade with an open base surrounds an arrangement of candelabras set on smooth metallic stems that are suspended within the clear glass by a single rod. Adding some texture to this pendant light, a portion of the support chain is wrapped in rope, giving it a charming touch. Unobstructed, the candelabras shine through the shade around them, lending spaces an even and welcoming layer of illumination. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel