Coast to Coral Eyeshadow Palette - Take a dreamy vacay with the ultimate monochromatic coral palette. The ColourPop Coast to Coral Eyeshadow Palette features warm beachy shades in a mix of finishes, create looks fit for any season. Shades Atoll (warm golden peach with a gold flip) Crush (pale pinky coral) The Keys (red coral w/ gold flip) Anemone (vibrant coral) Diver (bright red orange coral w/ gold flip) Keep Swimming (peachy coral w/ silver and gold pinpoints) Queensland (burnt midtone orange) Angelfish (midtone coral) Drop Off (warm chestnut brown w/ gold pinpoints) - Coast to Coral Eyeshadow Palette