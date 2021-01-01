From o'neill

O'Neill Gold Coast Seabright Top

Description

The O'Neill Gold Coast Seabright Top is the fashion statement you need for the beach this season. Bandeau style top with v-cut wiring. Removeable straps for a versatile look. Wide tie in the back closure. Removable soft cups provide a comfortable, supportive fit. Bikini bottom sold seperately. 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.

