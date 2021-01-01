From silver jeans
Silver Jeans Co. Women's Beau Mid Rise Slim Leg Jeans, Waist Sizes 24-36
Advertisement
Environmentally conscious through every step of the manufacturing process, this Beau girlfriend fit is one of the most eco-friendly yet. To start, this pair uses less water and less chemicals in the wash process, resulting in a green EIM score. Additionally, the chemicals that we do use are 100% organic chemicals. It's also designed in an eco-friendly high stretch fabric featuring REPREVE® recycled polyester made from recycled content, including plastic bottles (but amazingly, is still as soft and comfortable as ever). Basically, this jean has less impact on you, our workers and the environment, making it one you can really feel good about wearing. A slimmer version of our essential Not Your Boyfriend's Jean, Beau is the new girlfriend fit you need. It features a flattering mid rise and slightly relaxed fit through the hip and thigh. This pair's finished with a dark indigo wash, patched destroyed details for a little extra coverage and a cuffed hem. For a slimmer fit, we recommend ordering one size down.