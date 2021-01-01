KEDS X RIFLE PAPER Co. Vintage Champion Orangerie Sneaker, Size 5 in Blue Multi at Nordstrom Rack

A floral little lace-up with cool vintage-y vibes. The 1916 debut of our iconic Keds Champion Sneaker offered women comfort and style in a time when their only footwear options were either one or the other. Throughout the decades it's been turned out in a variety of colors and updated with trend-right toe shapes and modern comfort details, but the core of its iconic silhouette has remained essentially the same. The Vintage Champion sneaker is a celebration of our icon's legacy, featuring an almond toe shape straight from the 1960's archives. For this Rifle Paper Co. rendition, we used co-founder and creative director Anna Bond's original hydrangea print to heighten the feminine appeal while keeping it incredibly pairable with soft, subdued shades. Almond toe Lace-up vamp Allover print Softerra™ footbed Organic canvas upper, rubber sole Imported