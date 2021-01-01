From menu
Co Chair’s Dining Chair
Together, mutually, in common: the words that define the prefix ‘co-’ are at the heart of our new Co-Chair design. Conceived in collaboration with The Office Group and Norm Architects, the multi-functional chair adapts to a wide range of needs and interior styles. It addresses the space and design challenges shared by spaces both private and public, making it as appealing in homes as in shared areas like conferences, boardrooms, and touch-down co-working lounges.Drawing on The Office Group’s extensive knowledge of workplace needs, the Co Chair pairs a lightweight, sleek profile with great seating comfort – and the option to stack up to 12 to 15 chairs in a compact tower. Aesthetically, the design’s contoured form and warm materials bring Norm Architects’ signature, human-centered minimalism to residential and hospitality applications. The design’s versatility is the result of a thoughtful construction and a wide array of materials: with numerous veneer finishes and upholstery options to choose from, the Co-Chair is easy to customize to create the desired expression and experience.The chair is distinguished by a wide veneer back, whose proportions allow freedom of movement and provide maximum comfort. Comfort also led the design of the backrest, which is positioned and angled for exceptional support. The Co Chair’s slender yet robust powder-coated steel frame defines the intriguing geometric silhouette – and delivers high durability. Optional veneer armrests adding another aesthetic and functional dimension, serving both for added comfort and for suspending the chair off the floor for easy cleaning. Color: Black Oak