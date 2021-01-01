Justice Design Group CNDL-8015-14-CREM CandleAria 5 Light 14" Wide Linear Chandelier with Cream Faux Candle Resin Shade Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting

Justice Design Group CNDL-8015-14-CREM CandleAria 5 Light 14" Wide Linear Chandelier with Cream Faux Candle Resin Shade FeaturesHeight adjustable with included downrod kit 360 Degree ball swivel canopy (hang-straight)Crafted from metalComes with a cream faux candle resin shadeIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsRequires (5) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locations1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 14"Product Weight: 100.0 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dark Bronze