Dainolite CMP1-293LP Campana 3 Light 29" Wide Abstract Chandelier Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Dainolite CMP1-293LP Campana 3 Light 29" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 50 watt maximum GU10 bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 46" cord includedUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 34-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 60"Width: 29"Depth: 29"Product Weight: 18 lbsCord Length: 46"Shade Height: 34-1/2"Shade Width: 29"Shade Depth: 29"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: GU10Bulbs Included: No Gold