Clyne 68.11'' Velvet Square Arm Sofa
Description
Velvet Sofa , Accent sofa .loveseat sofa with rose gold metal feetWeights & Dimensions&Description:Overall : 31.10'' H x 68.11” W x 33.07'' D Seat : 16.54'' H x 60.63'' W x 19.69'' D Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 16.93'' Leg Height: 9.84'' Arm Height: 25.20” Net weight: 66.58LB Gross Weight: 76.28LB Feet material: iron Color: Rose Golden Upholstery Material: Velvet Product Type: sofa Frame Material : Polywood Seat Fill Material : Foam Weight Capacity : 700LB Assembly Required: YESFeatures:Velvet SofaAccent sofaloveseat sofa with rose gold metal feeteasy AssemblyProduct Type: SofaDesign: ConvertibleReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 700Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Leg Color: Rose GoldenPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDFBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: SeatRemovable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: wipe clean with a dry clothDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 700Weight Capacity Per Seat: 350Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Metallic: Rose GoldFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Mitered ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: Treatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 7 or moreSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSCS Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Lacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Cert