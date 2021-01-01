Kichler Clyde Bath Bar - Color: Matte - Size: 2 light

Breezy style offers a light and airy look. Reminiscent of vintage fixtures, the Clyde Bath Bar by Kichler is a fascinating composition created using proportionate geometric forms. Its downward facing conical light shades look great with exposed filament bulbs (sold separately) and illuminate the vanity area beautifully. Diamond knurl banding on the sockets and ends of the horizontal arm impart Old World appeal. Durable steel construction in olde bronze finish withstands damage from exposure to moisture and retains luster. Shape: Cone. Color: Matte. Finish: Black