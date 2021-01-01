From vonzipper
VonZipper Clutch Polarized
Keep your style in check and your game tight with the Clutch. Eight-base spherical lens. Polycarbonate lens. Grilamid nylon frame. Stainless steel optical hinges. Three lens options: VPM - are infused with synthetic melanin to provide the ultimate in UV protection and crystal clear vision without color distortion. - Blocks up to 97% of blue light. - Eliminates haze. - Enhances contrast. - 99.9% polarizing efficiency. - Ultra impact resistant. - Color-balanced lenses. - Hydrophobic coating repels water. - Oleophobic coating resists smudging. - Five-layer anti-reflective coating. - Scratch-resistant hard coat. VPG - block 99.9% of glare while maintaining true colors and ultrasharp details. -Barberini premium glass lens is 20% thinner and lighter than standard glass lenses. -Unmatched, full-spectrum glare elimination. -Glaricade polarizing filter. -Maximum optical clarity. -Color-balanced lenses. -Hydrophobic coating repels water. -Oleophobic coating resists smudging. -Six-layer anti-reflective coating. -Scratch-resistant hard coat. VP3 - Sleek and sporty, these three-layer lenses include all the polarization and glare reduction you need. -Lightweight polycarbonate lenses. -Unmatched, full-spectrum glare elimination. -99.9% polarizing efficiency. -Glaricade polarizing efficiency. -Color balanced. -Extremely lightweight and ultra impact resistant. -Scratch-resistant hard coat. Dimensions: Lens: 63mm wide x 49mm high Bridge: 13mm Temple: 118mm Frame Width: 141mm Measurements: Eye Size: 49 mm Bridge: 19 mm Temple Size: 117 mm Weight: 1.7 oz