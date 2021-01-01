Clown Juggles Planets Surreal Steampunk Grandville Design Tote Bag

Juggling Clown Controls Universe in this Surreal Image by Renown Illustrator JJ Grandville. Joyful Un Autre Monde Art God laughs and plays Juggleing design. You are King or Queen of universe in this radical trippy rockin style. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.