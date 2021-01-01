Clover Canvas Sneaker - 8.5 Natural Raffia/Canvas

$49.00 on sale
($98.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at schutzshoes

Description

Material: Jute heel/Canvas upper Heel Height: 1.7 in 43 mm Style: S2061300110001

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com