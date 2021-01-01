From justice design group
Clouds Structure Outdoor Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (CLD-8643W-MBLK)
Few designs pair strong lighting and elegance as well as the Clouds Structure Outdoor Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group. With a long rectangular shade supported by a minimalist Metal base, the piece derives excellent style from its materials and provides brilliant lighting through the open form. A Clouds Resin shade extends from the Metal base, shining warm lighting through each of its broad faces. The passing glow brings the intricacies of the Resin to life, infusing natural appeal into the strong diffuser. Encasing the base of the shade, the Metal bars provide a subtle accent to the Resin, contrasting the materials and boosting the pieces symmetrical appeal. Whether illuminating patios and walkways, the Structure heightens visibility and style wherever it goes. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black