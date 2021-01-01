From justice design group
Clouds Square Bowl Pendant Light Small by Justice Design Group - Color: Beige - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (CLD-9791-25-NCKL)
The exquisite shade of the Clouds Square Bowl Suspension Light Small by Justice Design Group delivers all the lighting and style an overhead space could ask for. Made from Clouds Resin, the diffuser presents squared edges and a curving face. The design offers appealing geometry while flooding light through a sloping surface to enhance the illumination. As light filters through the Resin, each natural imperfection becomes more pronounced and adds intriguing texture to the passing glow. A square Metal frame supports the structure, emphasizing the geometric design and accenting the smooth contours of the shade. Suspended by simple cords and a slender bar, this dynamic piece leaves all the focus on its beautiful shade and complementary framework. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Square. Color: Beige. Finish: Brushed Nickel