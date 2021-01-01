From justice design group
Clouds Modular Vanity Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Beige - Finish: Brass - (CLD-8926-10-ABRS)
The Clouds Modular Vanity Light by Justice Design Group presents an exquisite pairing of materials that blend classic design with a modern aesthetic. Presenting the shape of a traditional shade, two Clouds Resin diffusers filter general light through sloping surfaces while pouring a directional glow out of open mouths. The layering of the light enhances the pieces functionality and accentuates the visual texture of the Resin shades. The supporting structure presents balanced geometry within its minimalist design, with slightly raised squares on either end of the rectangular backplate. The connecting arms add to the symmetrical build, boosting the contemporary style of the vanity without taking focus from the elegant shades. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Beige. Finish: Antique Brass