Clouds Contour Linear LED Vanity Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Cream - Finish: Black - (CLD-8621-MBLK)
A spectacular source of lighting and innovation, the Clouds Contour Linear LED Vanity Light by Justice Design Group derives style and function from its unique form. A Clouds Resin shade serves as the primary body, a smooth half-cylinder that curves off the wall. The diffuser has tremendous aesthetic appeal, as the LED light warms the structure and accentuates the intriguing coloration within the Resin. At the center of the shade, an accenting Metal bar adds depth and symmetry to the vanity. Light works around the slender rectangle, highlighting the firm edges and promoting the contrast between the smooth shade and the Metal. The Contour mounts both horizontally and vertically, enabling this beautiful piece to adapt to its surroundings. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Cream. Finish: Matte Black