Clouds 72-Inch Round Bowl w/ Ring Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Cream - Finish: Black - (CLD-9698-35-MBLK-LED12-12000)

An elegant structure with exquisite detailing, the Clouds 72-Inch Round Bowl w/ Ring Pendant Light by Justice Design Group brings a striking statement piece to any ceiling. Suspended in the center of a room, the Clouds Resin shade is truly captivating, with intriguing markings that enhance the texture and layering of the light that filters through. Around the outer edge of the shade, a Metal ring offers a supporting accent. The thin circle of Metal subtly contrasts with the Resin while also complementing the shape of the stylish shade. A series of cords stretch from the main body toward the central support, infusing the fixture with stability and symmetry. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Bowl. Color: Cream. Finish: Matte Black