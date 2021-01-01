Sunset Trading Cloud Puff Sectional Sofa, Gray
Description
✅ This super comfortable, configurable sectional includes three corner pieces, two armless chairs, and one over-sized ottoman | Sectional pieces attach with alligator clips (included) | Available in individual pieces or build your own sets ✅ Deep seating sofa sectional with plush cushions and state of the art stain resistant fabric | Slate gray color adds a modern edge and contemporary flair | Foam encased frame with muslin cover | Frame constructed from select hardwood and furniture-grade plywood with strong corner blocked joinery | All wood is kiln-dried to remove moisture and prevent cracks or warps ✅ For maximum comfort, top 8 inches of arms and backs are firmly formed with sturdy 1. 8 density foam | Pocket spring construction: Sixty steel bands with nylon webbing encased in varying compression 1. 8 density foam make the foundation as comfortable as a bed | Back and seat cushion covers have same fabric on both sides and can be flipped to minimize wear | Double-stitched slipcovers and pillows for extra durability ✅ Includes 24” pillow and zippered same fabric cover | Resilient 50/50 feather fiber blend cushions are channel-sewn into several compartments to assure even back and seat support | Double layered feather proof lining | Finished upholstery on all sides, allowing for use as standalone or end pieces | Square shape allows you to switch configuration from left arm facing to right arm facing | Solid neutral finish 1. 5” wood feet with plastic floor protectors ✅ MODULAR CORNER CHAIR DIMENSIONS (3): Overall (with cushions): 36"H x 44"D x 44"W | Seat (at cushion top): 20”H | Seat (floor to cushion seam): 16”H | Seat (floor to frame): 12”H | Back and arm cushions (2): 24”H x 36”W | Seat cushion: 36”D x 36”W | Inside seat (without arm and back cushions): 36”D x 36”W | Inside seat (with back and arm cushions): 28”D x 28”W | Inside back (with seat cushion): 6”H | Inside back (without seat or back cushion): 12”H | Arm: 24”H | Arm (with seat cushion): 6”H | Inside arm (without seat cushion): 12”H | Weight (3): 112 lbs. ✅ MODULAR ARMLESS CHAIR DIMENSIONS: Overall (with cushions): 36"H x 44"D x 44"W | Seat (at cushion top): 20”H | Seat (floor to cushion seam): 16”H | Seat (floor to frame): 12”H | Back cushion: 24”H x 44”W | Seat cushion: 36”D x 44”W | Inside seat (without back cushion): 36”D x 44”W | Inside seat (with back cushion): 28”D x 44”W | Inside back (with seat cushion): 6”H | Inside back (without seat or back cushion): 12”H | Weight: 94 lbs. ✅ MODULAR OTTOMAN DIMENSIONS (2): Overall: 20"H x 44"D x 44"W | Weight (2): 76 lbs.