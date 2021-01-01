Pet Odor Exterminator Clothesline Fresh Air Freshener, 2.5-oz bottle

The Pet Odor Exterminator Clothesline Fresh Air Freshener fills your home with smells of fresh laundry instead of lingering pet odors. This unique spray uses powerful enzymes to attack and neutralize unpleasant smells instead of just masking them. A few pumps in pet areas around your home will remind you of beautiful blue spring skies, crisp spring air and the fresh clean smell of laundry sun-drying on the clothesline. You can also spray it into a circulating vent for a more widespread aroma. Available in a 7-oz aerosol spray for around the house and a 2.5-oz mini aerosol spray for on the go!