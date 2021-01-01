Clothes Drying Rack – 2 Tiered Laundry Sorter with Rust Resistant Metal Frame and Nylon Mesh Top for Folding and Hanging Garments by Lavish Home

Properly care for all your delicate garments with the 2 Tiered Clothes Drying Rack with Mesh Top by Lavish Home. The folding accordion style frame of this laundry station is made of sturdy square and round steel tubing to stand up to daily loads of laundry and a powder coat paint to help it resist rust and corrosion from damp clothing. The durable steel construction makes this rack not only great for drying clothing, but also for use as a folding table or hanging up clothing for temporary storage. The entire unit folds flat in seconds for convenient storage when the rack is not in use, making it ideal for small laundry and mudrooms, apartments and dorm rooms. The top of this laundry rack features a breathable, nylon mesh top. This can be used to help dry very delicate clothing or keep folded items in place for temporary storage. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Lavish Home is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on all of our products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Lavish Home and ONLY Accordion Frame Clothes Drying Rack by Lavish Home are GUARANTEED to be genuine IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Lavish Home is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.