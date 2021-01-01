CLOE Small Night Table by Huppe - Color: Grey (1943V-327-32)

Advertisement
The CLOE Small Night Table by Huppe offers a contemporary design with minimalistic features and an elegant visage. Award-winning designer Joel Dupras incorporated his taste for the simple and functional in the structure while keeping a touch of the natural. North American Birch veneer makes up the structure while supporting supports two drawers with silky-smooth interiors to store items. Add the CLOE Small Night Table to bring a simple, yet sophisticated touch to the bedroom interior. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Smoked