From huppe
CLOE 5 Drawer Chest by Huppe - Color: Black (1925V-354-21)
The CLOE 5 Drawer Chest by Huppe holds a minimalistic, contemporary appearance that is timeless. Joel Dupras, an award-winning designer, expressed his love for balanced and straightforward shapes through the smooth, rectangular structure of the drawer. The frame is made of North American birch veneer and is available in several different finishes, while understated aluminum pulls conspire to create a cohesive blend of form and function. This makes the CLOE 5 Drawer Chest a great choice to add sophistication and style to any bedroom interior. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Anthracite