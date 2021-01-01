From springdale
Springdale Clock, Amber
Jeweled mushroom Tiffany wall clock The background depicts a country hillside scene with a group of golden mushrooms growing next to an azure blue lake nestled amidst rolling green hills under a bright blue sky with wispy White clouds Framed in light Amber art glass, which gives the impression of a traditional wooden frame Bright Amber art glass jewels at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 positions to make telling time Easier The clockworks include an hour and minute hand