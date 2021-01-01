CLM24189-East Urban Home Abstract Retro Design I Oversized Mid-Century Modern Multipanel Wall Clock

A beautiful addition to any home or office, this Mid-Century 3 panels wall clock is made on 100% solid aluminum. It has a highly reflective glossy finish creating a sleek modern look. This Abstract Retro Design I wall clock arrives completely ready to hang on the wall. Simply insert the “AA” battery included with your order.This Modern Oversized Clock makes it the focal point of any room.Features - Ultra Gloss Coating ensures colors are extra vibrant with light reflection. - 1mm Aluminum grade sheet metal. - 1-inch mounting frame gives the illusion of artwork floating on the wall. - Mounting brackets and instructions are included. - High quality digital images are created directly into a glossy aluminum panel, producing a stunning and captivating print in the glossy finish of the metal. - Looks better than any photo paper and guaranteed to last at least 20 years. - Easy to clean with a microfiber cloth. - "AA" battery included with your order. - Easy to hang.See Options drop down for available sizes.