Clizia Pendant Light by Slamp - Color: Purple - Finish: Purple - (CLI78SOS0000P_000)

The Clizia Large Suspension Light by Slamp is a decorative lighting fixture highlighted by its unique shape and use of bold colors. Suspended from a round steel canopy by three wires, the shade of this modern pendant light is made from Slamp's patented, recyclable technopolymer/glass synthetic Opalflex and features a clustered form made up of numerous individual squares sewn together in an intricate weave to create a unique texture. When illuminated, the Clizia provides diffused, ambient lighting ideal for use in hallways, bedrooms, and dining and living room spaces, as well as larger commercial settings. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Purple. Finish: Purple