13" Clip On Table Lamp

Clip lamp holder design, can clip any items of 4CM thick, can also be placed on the desk or the bedside use. The use of non-flash screen eye protection LED lamp beads, light uniform, close to the natural light, soft light surface, almost no shadow, long time use does not hurt the eyes. Do not pick a place, can be placed can clip more space. The darkest light source can be fully charged for 8 hours, the medium light source can be fully charged for 5 hours, the brightest light source can be fully charged for 3 hours 5 silicone hose, you can adjust the light Angle at will.