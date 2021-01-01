Clinkscales 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll

This non-pasted wallpaper features a distressed backdrop with an abstract, geometric design in a metallic finish for a standout look in your home — whether that's in your living room, bedroom, or kitchen. It's printed on vinyl and has a smooth texture, so it's easy to apply with the proper adhesive (not included). Take note that this roll has a drop match, so it needs to be lined up both vertically and horizontally. The design repeats every 25.2" while each roll is 33' long. Plus, this wallpaper roll is washable and peelable for added convenience. Color: Rose Gold